Supreme Court's Stray Dogs Order Sparks Controversy in Delhi-NCR

The Supreme Court's mandate to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR has triggered a spectrum of responses. Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) applaud the decision, seeing it as a solution to escalating dog bite incidents. However, animal rights advocates criticize the feasibility, citing concerns over space, funding, and ecological balance.

Opposition stems from notable figures such as former Union minister Maneka Gandhi, who deemed the order impractical and financially unsustainable, noting the astronomical cost of establishing necessary infrastructure. Advocacy groups argue that existing animal birth control measures, if enhanced, offer a more effective and humane solution.

The debate intensifies as concerns over public safety juxtapose with animal welfare considerations. With rising cases of dog bites, the Supreme Court emphasizes public interest, yet activists warn of increased human-animal conflict if the court's directive is enacted without thorough planning and resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)