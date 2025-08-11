Supreme Court Lifts Gender Cap on Women in Indian Army's JAG Branch

The Supreme Court on Monday annulled a policy limiting women's numbers in the Judge Advocate General (JAG) branch of the Indian Army, emphasizing non-discrimination as per constitutional mandates.

The court noted that executive policies restricting women's recruitment violate Articles 14, 15, and 16, along with Section 12 of the Army Act which addresses women's eligibility in the Army. Justice Manmohan emphasized that women should not face limitations despite outperforming male candidates in entrance exams.

The judges cited the need for equal opportunity and highlighted government commitments to increase women's representation. The verdict compels the Army to publish a common merit list for JAG recruitment without imposing gender-based restrictions, stating that women can serve in various military roles.

