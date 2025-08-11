SA Government Launches You(th) Newsletter to Empower and Inform Young Citizens

In a bid to bridge the information gap between the South African government and the country’s youth, Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Mmapaseka Steve Letsike, has officially launched You(th) – a flagship bi-weekly online newsletter dedicated to empowering young South Africans with the information, tools, and inspiration they need to succeed.

The digital publication will serve as a central hub for government opportunities, resources, and youth-focused content, ensuring that young people have direct access to initiatives that can improve their lives and help them overcome the country’s triple challenges of poverty, unemployment, and inequality.

Closing the Information Gap for Young South Africans

Speaking at the launch, Deputy Minister Letsike described You(th) as a “significant step towards youth empowerment”, stressing the role of access to information in unlocking potential.

“We believe that by providing a platform for young people to access opportunities and share their stories, we can help build a brighter future for our country and confront the triple challenges of poverty, unemployment, and inequality,” she said.

The newsletter will not only highlight government-led initiatives but also create a space for youth voices, showcasing success stories, entrepreneurial journeys, and community impact projects from across South Africa.

Key Features of You(th)

The bi-weekly publication will cover a variety of themes, including:

Government Opportunities – Updates on government initiatives, programmes, training opportunities, and tenders relevant to young people.

Youth Spotlight – Profiles of inspirational young South Africans making a difference in their communities and professional sectors.

Know-How – Practical guides on accessing government services, applying for funding, and using available resources effectively.

Stories of Hope – Real-life accounts of young people overcoming adversity and achieving personal or professional success.

Career and Business News – Latest updates on job opportunities, entrepreneurship support, and market trends for youth-led businesses.

An Inclusive, Shareable Resource

The Department has called on young people, media professionals, and stakeholders to engage with the newsletter and share it widely through social and professional networks to maximise reach and impact.

By making You(th) accessible online, the government aims to eliminate geographic and social barriers to information, enabling both urban and rural youth to stay informed and connected.

A Tool for Youth Development and Nation Building

The You(th) newsletter forms part of the government’s broader youth development and participation strategy, which seeks to create more platforms for young people to be informed, engaged, and active contributors to the nation’s growth.

Officials have indicated that the publication will also act as a feedback channel, allowing young readers to share their own stories, propose ideas, and contribute content—ensuring the platform remains interactive, relevant, and youth-driven.