Seafood Exporters Meet 2025 Charts Path to Boost Value-Added Exports, Tackle Tariffs

The Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying (MoFAH&D) today convened the Seafood Exporters Meet 2025 at Ambedkar Bhawan, New Delhi, bringing together policymakers, industry leaders, exporters, and progressive farmers to deliberate on strategies for strengthening India’s seafood export sector. The high-level meeting, held under the aegis of the Union Government, underscored the urgent need for value addition, market diversification, and coordinated policy action to safeguard India’s competitive edge in the face of global trade challenges.

The session was graced by Union Minister Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, who also holds the portfolio of Minister of Panchayati Raj, along with Minister of State Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel and Minister of State Shri George Kurian. Senior officials from the Department of Commerce, Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA), Export Inspection Council (EIC), National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), and fisheries departments from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, and Gujarat participated, alongside prominent exporters and seafood industry stakeholders.

Union Minister Calls for Value Addition and Market Linkages

In his keynote address, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh stressed the importance of value addition in seafood products to unlock greater export potential. He outlined the government’s ongoing initiatives, including:

Development of a single-window system for market linkages.

Strengthening High Seas and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) fishing.

Upgrading cold chain and processing infrastructure.

He urged MPEDA to work closely with state governments to conduct species-specific export mapping and identify new product opportunities. Emphasising the importance of navigating tariff challenges in key export markets, the Minister assured stakeholders of the government’s commitment to protecting exporter interests through proactive policy measures.

Ministers Advocate Market Diversification and Local Strength

Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel highlighted India’s vast and underutilised fisheries resources, urging exporters to tap new markets to mitigate global market volatility. He called for stronger collaboration between stakeholders and state authorities to strengthen and expand the seafood value chain.

Shri George Kurian reinforced the “Vocal for Local” agenda, stressing that strengthening domestic markets would provide additional avenues for fishers and farmers, thereby insulating them from international tariff shocks.

Secretary Flags Need for Structural Reforms in Exports

Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary (Fisheries), pointed out that only 10% of India’s seafood export value currently comes from value-added products, far below the 30–60% global benchmark. He called for strategies such as enhanced domestic production and import-re-export models to raise this share.

He warned of overdependence on Whiteleg shrimp, which accounts for 62% of export value but just 38% of volume, urging diversification of species and product lines. He also stressed:

Reducing post-harvest losses.

Addressing tariff and non-tariff barriers through inter-ministerial coordination.

Targeted infrastructure investments to boost value-added processing.

Stakeholder Concerns and Recommendations

Exporters and industry representatives highlighted pressing challenges:

Tariff barriers in major markets like the US.

Certification and compliance hurdles for high-value markets such as the EU.

Non-tariff barriers, including private testing, third-party clearance, and farm certification.

Infrastructure gaps in cold storage and processing for niche products like rainbow trout.

They proposed:

Extending scheme benefits to larger exporters.

Introducing incentives for value addition.

Strengthening government-backed certification systems.

Facilitating B2B linkages with global buyers.

Improving credit access through banks and NBFCs.

Potential growth markets identified include the UK, EU, Oman, UAE, South Korea, Russia, and China, with strong prospects in South Korea and the Middle East.

Press Briefing and Future Roadmap

Following the meeting, the Union Minister and both Ministers of State addressed the press. Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh discussed recent US tariff challenges and the government’s countermeasures to maintain India’s global competitiveness. He also highlighted recent achievements in the fisheries sector, including:

Growth in seafood production.

Significant infrastructure development.

Expansion into new export markets.

The Minister reaffirmed that flagship government schemes and targeted interventions will continue to strengthen the seafood export value chain, focusing on innovation, sustainability, and market resilience.

With coordinated action between the government, industry, and state administrations, the Seafood Exporters Meet 2025 is expected to serve as a catalyst for transforming India’s seafood exports—shifting the focus from raw commodity exports to high-value, diversified, and sustainable products for global markets.