Indian Navy to Commission Two Indigenous P17A Frigates Udaygiri, Himgiri on Aug 26

In a historic first for the Indian Navy, two advanced Project 17A (P17A) stealth frigates – INS Udaygiri (F35) and INS Himgiri (F34) – will be commissioned simultaneously on 26 August 2025 at Visakhapatnam. The event marks a landmark moment in India’s naval modernisation drive and underscores the nation’s growing capacity to design, build, and deliver state-of-the-art warships from multiple shipyards.

The milestone also celebrates the Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiatives in the defence sector, with INS Udaygiri built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in Mumbai and INS Himgiri constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata. This will be the first time that two major surface combatants from different Indian shipyards are commissioned together.

Udaygiri – The 100th Ship by the Warship Design Bureau

Adding to the significance, INS Udaygiri is the 100th ship designed by the Navy’s Warship Design Bureau (WDB) – the in-house organisation responsible for developing indigenous naval warship designs. This achievement reflects decades of design evolution and technical mastery within the Indian Navy’s own ranks.

Stealth, Power, and Multi-Role Capability

The P17A class represents a generational leap from the earlier Shivalik-class frigates. Displacing about 6,700 tonnes, the new frigates are roughly 5% larger but feature a sleeker hull form with significantly reduced radar cross-section for enhanced stealth.

Both Udaygiri and Himgiri are powered by Combined Diesel or Gas (CODOG) propulsion systems that integrate diesel engines and gas turbines driving controllable-pitch propellers, all managed through an Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS).

Their formidable weapon suite includes:

Supersonic Surface-to-Surface Missiles (SSMs)

Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missiles (MR-SAMs)

76 mm Medium Range Gun

30 mm and 12.7 mm Close-in Weapon Systems (CIWS)

Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) and other underwater weapon systems

These capabilities make them equally adept at anti-surface, anti-air, and anti-submarine warfare – ideal for multi-mission roles in the Indian Ocean and beyond.

Powered by India’s Defence Industrial Ecosystem

The construction of Udaygiri and Himgiri has drawn on the skills of over 200 MSMEs, sustaining approximately 4,000 direct jobs and more than 10,000 indirect jobs across the country. This collaborative effort exemplifies the expanding footprint of India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem, which now supports complex warship programmes at an advanced technological level.

Extensive Trials and Proven Readiness

Both ships have undergone rigorous sea trials, successfully validating:

Hull design and stability

Propulsion and machinery performance

Firefighting and damage control systems

Navigation and communication systems

These tests have confirmed their operational readiness for frontline deployment immediately after commissioning.

A Year of Indigenous Naval Milestones

The commissioning follows an already landmark year for the Indian Navy, which in 2025 has inducted several indigenous platforms, including:

INS Surat – Guided missile destroyer

INS Nilgiri – Stealth frigate

INS Vaghsheer – Conventional submarine

INS Arnala – ASW Shallow Water Craft

INS Nistar – Diving Support Vessel

Together, these additions reflect the Navy’s commitment to building a self-reliant maritime defence capability.

Symbol of Maritime Self-Reliance

The dual commissioning in Visakhapatnam will not just be a naval ceremony but a celebration of India’s self-sufficiency in warship design and construction. As both grey hulls join the fleet, they will carry a powerful message: India’s seas are defended by ships built in India, designed by Indians, and crewed by Indians – a living embodiment of the Make in India vision and a symbol of the nation’s rising maritime power.