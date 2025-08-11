Parliamentary Panel Reviews Facial Recognition in Mission Saksham Anganwadi

The Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Women & Child Development (MWCD) met today in New Delhi under the chairpersonship of Union Minister Smt. Annpurna Devi to review the implementation of the Facial Recognition System (FRS) under Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0. The meeting brought together Members of Parliament from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, including Smt. Sudha Murthy, Smt. Manju Sharma, Smt. Jobha Majhi, Smt. Dharmshila Gupta, Smt. Indu B. Goswami, and Smt. Kiran Chaudhary.

Technology for Transparency and Accountability

In her opening remarks, Smt. Annpurna Devi underscored the significance of the Facial Recognition System as a tool to enhance transparency, accountability, and efficiency in service delivery.

“FRS will ensure that benefits reach only genuine beneficiaries, eliminating leakages and duplication. It is a transformative step towards an inclusive, fair, and transparent nutritional support system,” she said.

The Minister highlighted that the introduction of FRS would further strengthen last-mile tracking of Take-Home Ration (THR) delivery, ensuring that registered beneficiaries under the Poshan Tracker receive their entitlements.

Technical Briefing and Implementation Details

Shri Anil Malik, Secretary, MWCD, briefed Members on the technical and operational aspects of the FRS, while Shri Gyanesh Bharti, Additional Secretary, presented the implementation strategy, benefits, and early impact. The FRS uses Aadhaar-based verification and live facial matching to authenticate beneficiaries during THR distribution.

The process involves two main steps:

Onboarding – One-time eKYC, live photo capture, and Aadhaar-linked verification. For children under five years without biometrics, the eKYC of a parent or guardian is taken. Monthly Face Matching – Comparing the newly captured image with the stored verified image. This can also be done in offline mode to address connectivity challenges.

Key Benefits of the Facial Recognition System

Ensures only registered and genuine beneficiaries receive entitlements.

Requires physical presence at the Anganwadi Centre (AWC), promoting health-seeking behaviour and direct interaction with Anganwadi workers.

Eliminates duplication and leakage in beneficiary lists.

Strengthens accountability of field functionaries.

Milestones in FRS Implementation

August 2024 – Pilot rollout in select states.

December 2024 – Pan-India rollout (non-mandatory for THR distribution).

31 May 2025 – Leveraged for PMMVY (Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana).

1 July 2025 – Made mandatory for THR distribution.

1 August 2025 – Mandatory registration of all beneficiaries under FRS.

Implementation and Support Framework

The Ministry’s strategy includes:

Development of the FRS module in the Poshan Tracker App.

Consultation with state governments and pilot testing.

Training of State Coordinators, CDPOs, Block/District Coordinators, and Anganwadi workers.

Continuous technical upgrades based on feedback.

Regular field visits and review meetings with States/UTs.

Training and support are provided through NeGD State Coordinators and Block Coordinators, with MWCD officers conducting monitoring visits and addressing technical challenges.

Parliamentary Feedback and Next Steps

Members of Parliament offered constructive suggestions for strengthening the system, including addressing connectivity gaps in rural areas, ensuring data security, and providing additional support to Anganwadi workers for technology adoption. They lauded the initiative as a significant leap towards efficient and accountable service delivery.

The Union Minister expressed gratitude for the Members’ inputs and instructed officials to integrate the suggestions into the ongoing implementation process. She emphasised the importance of continued collaboration between the Ministry and Members of Parliament to resolve grassroots challenges.

Towards a More Accountable Nutrition Delivery System

The adoption of FRS in Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 aligns with the government’s broader goal of leveraging technology for social welfare. By ensuring that nutritional support reaches the right beneficiaries and preventing systemic leakages, the initiative reinforces India’s commitment to inclusive, technology-enabled governance in the fight against malnutrition.