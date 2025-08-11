Minority Affairs Ministry Holds Workshop with Waqf Boards on UMEED Portal Use

The Ministry of Minority Affairs organised a workshop-cum-interaction session with representatives from the Waqf Boards of Punjab, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Chandigarh to address operational issues and enhance the efficiency of the UMEED Central Portal 2025. The meeting aimed to strengthen the management of Waqf properties through improved data integration, user training, and technological support.

Focus on UMEED Central Portal 2025

The UMEED (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development) Central Portal, launched on 6 June 2025 by the Union Minister for Minority Affairs, serves as a unified digital platform for nationwide Waqf property management in line with the Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995.

The portal’s primary functions include:

Centralised database of Waqf properties across States and Union Territories.

Real-time data updates for transparency and accountability.

Tools for efficient management, monitoring, and development of Waqf assets.

Key Participants and Leadership

The workshop was chaired by Joint Secretary (Waqf) Shri Shersha C. Shaik Mohiddin, who was joined by senior Ministry officials and the technical development team responsible for the portal’s backend operations. State representatives from the participating Waqf Boards brought forward region-specific issues and feedback for improving the portal’s usability.

Interactive Discussions and Concerns Raised

During one-on-one sessions with the Ministry officials, Waqf Board representatives raised concerns about:

Portal performance and speed during peak usage.

Data migration challenges from legacy systems.

User interface and navigation issues for field-level staff.

Need for role-based access and data security enhancements.

Suggestions also included additional training modules, multilingual support for regional staff, and a more streamlined property verification workflow.

Emphasis on Training and Capacity Building

The Joint Secretary encouraged Waqf authorities to conduct regular training sessions for board members, clerical staff, and property managers to ensure that all users are familiar with the portal’s tools.

“The success of the UMEED Portal lies not just in technology but in the people who operate it. Proper training will significantly improve its efficiency and user experience,” he said.

Ministry’s Ongoing Engagement

The Ministry of Minority Affairs is actively engaging with States, Union Territories, and State Waqf Boards to speed up the uploading of Waqf property data on the UMEED Portal. The goal is to achieve full national coverage and enable real-time monitoring of all Waqf assets, preventing misuse and ensuring that properties serve their intended charitable and community purposes.

Regular review meetings, technical troubleshooting sessions, and follow-up visits are planned in the coming months to ensure smooth adoption of the system.

By addressing user concerns, offering targeted training, and improving technological features, the Ministry aims to make the UMEED Central Portal 2025 a cornerstone of transparent and efficient Waqf property governance across India.