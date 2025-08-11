Left Menu

Daring Gold Heist at Jabalpur Bank Stuns Locals

Five robbers executed a swift heist, stealing 14.875 kg of gold and Rs 5 lakh cash from a Jabalpur bank. The unguarded branch in Khitola area experienced the robbery within 18 minutes. The police were notified after a delay, missing the chance to apprehend the culprits.

In a dramatic turn of events, a small finance bank in Jabalpur's Khitola area fell victim to a broad daylight heist on Monday morning. The thieves made away with 14.875 kg of gold and Rs 5 lakh in cash, valued at over Rs 14 crore.

Without a security guard on duty, the robbers managed to complete the heist in under 20 minutes, having stormed in just after the bank opened. The robbers, wearing helmets and using two motorcycles, infiltrated the ESAF Small Finance Bank branch in Sehore tehsil swiftly and methodically.

Authorities revealed the staff delayed notifying the police, losing crucial time. "Had they informed us sooner, we might have intercepted the criminals," lamented Jabalpur Range DIG Atul Singh. Efforts to capture the robbers continue amid intensified investigations.

