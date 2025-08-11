Community Service Over Conviction: A New Path in Jammu

A local court in Jammu and Kashmir has opted for a reformative approach, sentencing Rajinder Singh to community service instead of traditional imprisonment. Singh, found intoxicated and causing a public disturbance, will serve at a Gurdwara for a week, promoting community engagement over punishment.

The incident occurred last Friday when Singh was arrested in the Gajansoo area. Following a medical examination, he was brought before the forest magistrate in Jammu. In a move highlighting new criminal laws, the court chose community service to emphasize rehabilitation for minor offenses.

This case reflects a broader shift in how public misdemeanors are handled. The Jammu Police's actions are seen as setting a potential precedent for handling similar cases, focusing on constructive measures to reform rather than penalize.

