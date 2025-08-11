Race for Fed Chair Heats Up

The search for the next chair of the U.S. central bank appears to be narrowing, with Vice Chairs Michelle Bowman and Philip Jefferson, as well as Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, emerging as potential candidates.

Bloomberg News, relying on information from two administration officials, highlighted these three as the leading contenders for the critical role.

This decision on leadership is pivotal as the Federal Reserve continues to navigate complex economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)