Race for Fed Chair Heats Up

Federal Reserve Vice Chairs Michelle Bowman and Philip Jefferson, along with Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, are being considered for the position of U.S. central bank chair. This development was reported by Bloomberg News, citing two individuals connected to the administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 23:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The search for the next chair of the U.S. central bank appears to be narrowing, with Vice Chairs Michelle Bowman and Philip Jefferson, as well as Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan, emerging as potential candidates.

Bloomberg News, relying on information from two administration officials, highlighted these three as the leading contenders for the critical role.

This decision on leadership is pivotal as the Federal Reserve continues to navigate complex economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

