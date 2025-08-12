Left Menu

Allahabad High Court Orders New Complaint on Adulteration Claims

The Allahabad High Court instructed a petitioner to file a fresh complaint about alleged food adulteration at Krishna Janmabhoomi campus. The court directed the Food Safety and Drug Administration to address the issue within six weeks. The petitioner had previously sought aid from local authorities without success.

The Allahabad High Court has intervened in a case involving alleged food adulteration on the Krishna Janmabhoomi campus, instructing the petitioner to submit a new complaint to the Department of Food Safety and Drug Administration in Lucknow.

The court has mandated that a decision on this matter be made within six weeks following the filing of the complaint with the Assistant Commissioner (Food).

The complainant, Shri Krishna Janmsthan Seva Sansthan, represented by secretary Kapil Kumar Sharma, claims that Ashok Raghav is responsible for selling adulterated food on the campus. Sharma's previous attempts to get relief from the district magistrate and Senior Superintendent of Police of Mathura were unsuccessful. Justice Prakash Padia, upon disposing of the writ petition on August 5, remarked that notifying the opposite party was unnecessary at this stage.

