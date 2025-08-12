Caged Courier: Grandmother's Descent into Delhi Drug Trade

In a significant drug bust, Delhi police have arrested a 38-year-old woman from Kolkata for allegedly transporting over 12 kilograms of cannabis hidden in a trolley bag, officials said on Monday. The arrest was part of an ongoing operation targeting an interstate drug supply network.

Identified as Archana Manna, the accused was detained at the Ashram Flyover while traveling with her daughter and two grandchildren. Reports reveal that she relocated to Delhi in 2014 and has been working as a domestic help since losing her husband 20 years ago.

Authorities disclosed that Manna was enticed into drug trafficking by acquaintances offering Rs 10,000 per delivery. The accused, trained in using encrypted apps, managed to elude initial police monitoring but was eventually captured. The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been employed to process the case, with further investigation underway across multiple states.

(With inputs from agencies.)