US Domestic News Briefs: Economy, Crime, and Global Relations

In recent economic trends, the rate of defaults on privately issued corporate debt in the U.S. rose to 5.5% in Q2, up from 4.5% in Q1, according to Fitch Ratings.

On the legislative front, President Donald Trump aims to end no-cash bail systems in U.S. cities, citing crime concerns, while also considering reclassifying marijuana.

In international affairs, Trump's administration temporarily extends the tariff truce with China, even as soybean prices surge due to anticipated increase in Chinese demand.

