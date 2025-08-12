Left Menu

Australia's Historic Shift: Recognizing Palestine Amidst Humanitarian Concerns

Australia announced its recognition of a Palestinian state, aligning with global pressure on Israel to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Prime Minister Albanese criticized Netanyahu for denying the dire circumstances, emphasizing that Australia's decision was influenced by shifting domestic sentiment and international commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 07:36 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 07:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Australia's Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, has criticized Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu for ignoring the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. This comes after Australia declared its intention to recognize a Palestinian state, the first time it has done so, during the next United Nations General Assembly.

The announcement follows similar moves by France, Britain, and Canada and highlights increasing global pressure on Israel. Albanese stated that the Netanyahu government's reluctance to heed advice from allies contributed to this decision.

The recognition of Palestine by Australia is contingent on commitments by the Palestinian Authority, ensuring that Hamas will not influence any future state. This decision reflects a significant shift in Australia's public opinion, driven by reports of worsening conditions in Gaza and demonstrations demanding aid delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

