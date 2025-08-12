Strategic Moves: Big Financial Developments Unfolding

In a strategic financial maneuver, AXA Investment Management is negotiating to acquire a minority stake in a fibre optic joint venture by Telefonica and Vodafone Spain. This deal is expected to be highly profitable for the involved telecom companies, potentially bringing in hundreds of millions of euros.

In the global bullion market, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that there will be no tariffs on imported gold, alleviating concerns regarding potential market disruptions. This decision is seen as a relief in the international trade community, as it helps maintain stability in gold trading.

Meanwhile, the European Commission has authorized Prosus's 4.1-billion-euro acquisition of Just Eat Takeaway, following significant concessions by the tech investment firm. This approval marks a pivotal moment in the food delivery sector, emphasizing the company's growing influence in global markets.

