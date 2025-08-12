Tamil Nadu Introduces Ration Delivery for Senior Citizens and Differently Abled

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is set to launch a groundbreaking initiative aimed at supporting the state's senior citizens and differently abled individuals. On Tuesday, Stalin will introduce the 'Thayumanavar Scheme,' which will ensure that essential ration items are delivered directly to the homes of over 21 lakh beneficiaries.

The scheme targets those most in need, specifically senior citizens aged over 70 and those holding differently abled ration cards. Comprising approximately 20.42 lakh senior citizens and 1.27 lakh differently abled individuals, this effort aims to ensure these groups receive the necessary support in a timely manner.

Ration items will be delivered every second Saturday and Sunday, with the aid of electronic weighing and e-PoS machines, ensuring accurate and efficient distribution. This pro-people move is expected to cost the government Rs 30.16 crore, a commitment to the welfare of the marginalized sectors.

