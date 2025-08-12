Ukraine's military has reclaimed two villages in the eastern Sumy region, as territorial gains continue ahead of peace talks between the U.S. and Russian leaders. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested both Kyiv and Moscow might need to cede land to resolve the conflict.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported the liberation of Stepne and Novokostiantynivka, underscoring determined efforts to repel Russian advances. Top commander Oleksandr Syrskyi expressed resilience despite ongoing challenges along the frontlines.

This latest progress follows the recapture of Bezsalivka and occurs in the context of a broader Russian push westward in the Donetsk region. Russia's bold moves are part of a strategy to establish a buffer zone in Sumy, significantly impacting the ongoing conflict.

