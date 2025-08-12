Left Menu

Ukraine Takes Back Sumy Villages Amid Peace Talk Preparations

Ukraine's military has recaptured two villages in the eastern Sumy region, following recent gains. The development unfolds ahead of crucial peace talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine's forces continue to advance despite Russian territorial advancements in the region since the 2022 invasion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 09:52 IST
Ukraine Takes Back Sumy Villages Amid Peace Talk Preparations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine's military has reclaimed two villages in the eastern Sumy region, as territorial gains continue ahead of peace talks between the U.S. and Russian leaders. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested both Kyiv and Moscow might need to cede land to resolve the conflict.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported the liberation of Stepne and Novokostiantynivka, underscoring determined efforts to repel Russian advances. Top commander Oleksandr Syrskyi expressed resilience despite ongoing challenges along the frontlines.

This latest progress follows the recapture of Bezsalivka and occurs in the context of a broader Russian push westward in the Donetsk region. Russia's bold moves are part of a strategy to establish a buffer zone in Sumy, significantly impacting the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025