Goa Police Recruits Excel at Lachit Barphukan Police Academy

A historic batch of 700 Goa Police recruits completed training at the Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Assam, marking a unique collaboration with Assam and Manipur police. The program emphasized fitness, tactics, and weapon handling, culminating in a ceremonial parade attended by Chief Ministers of Assam and Goa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 12-08-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 10:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a landmark event, 700 recruits from the Goa Police concluded their rigorous training at Assam's Lachit Barphukan Police Academy. This session featured state police from Goa, Assam, and Manipur, highlighting inter-state cooperation.

During the 43-week program, recruits underwent intense physical, mental, and tactical training. The course climaxed in a grand passing-out parade attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, celebrating the achievements of these new officers.

The ceremony saw various activities including an impressive display by the 'Panthers on Wheels' unit. The academy, set to become a premier police training center, had its first phase inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, with plans for further development already underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

