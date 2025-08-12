Left Menu

Government Moves to Protect Farmers from Costly RMA Water Discharge Rules

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 12-08-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 12:16 IST
The Government has announced urgent legislative changes to prevent what ministers describe as a potential ‘stop work’ scenario for thousands of New Zealand farmers, particularly in the Waikato region. The intervention comes after warnings from several regional councils that outdated Resource Management Act (RMA) water discharge rules could severely disrupt agricultural operations.

Trigger for Action

Last month, the Waikato Regional Council alerted the Government that without immediate reform, approximately 2,800 Waikato farms would soon require resource consents for routine on-farm activities — tasks farmers have undertaken for years without the need for consent.

RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop said the scale of the potential disruption was alarming. “These consents would be for everyday farming practices, and if required, they could cripple operations across a region that generates 20% of New Zealand’s primary exports,” he said. “Dairy farming alone supports over 9,000 jobs in the Waikato. We couldn’t allow the economic heart of our primary sector to grind to a halt.”

Nationwide Concerns

The Waikato was not alone in raising the alarm. Horizons Regional Council, Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Tasman District Council, and Environment Southland also expressed concern that current discharge rules were unworkable and risked unnecessary economic damage.

In response, the Government will amend the Resource Management (Consenting and Other System Changes) Amendment Bill to expand the scope of water discharges permitted without a consent. Under the revised approach, councils will still be required to set and demonstrate a pathway of continuous improvement in water quality.

Balancing Agriculture and Environment

Agriculture Minister Todd McClay said the changes would enable a practical, results-focused approach. “Farmers are often the first to acknowledge the importance of healthy waterways. These reforms give them the certainty they need while maintaining environmental improvement goals,” he said.

Associate Environment Minister Andrew Hoggard stressed the economic stakes. “Farmers and producers have been driving New Zealand’s recovery after some challenging years. The last thing they need is to be stalled by outdated, bureaucratic rules that don’t improve outcomes,” he said.

Next Steps

The Bill is scheduled to be considered at the Committee of the Whole House stage later today, with ministers expecting it to pass during the current sitting block. Once enacted, the changes will provide immediate relief to farmers in Waikato and other affected regions, while ensuring water quality remains a national priority.

The Government maintains that this reform is part of a broader effort to cut unnecessary red tape, modernise environmental regulation, and support both economic growth and sustainable resource management.

