Odisha's 24-Year Manhunt Ends: Fugitive Captured in Chennai

Odisha Police have apprehended Udaya Pradhan, a fugitive who evaded capture for 24 years after being accused of murder. He was found in Chennai, working under an alias, as part of 'Operation Garuda.' His elder brother remains at large, while his younger brother has completed a jail sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 12-08-2025 12:01 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 12:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Odisha Police arrested Udaya Pradhan, a 52-year-old man who had been evading law enforcement for 24 years following his involvement in a murder case. This arrest was part of 'Operation Garuda,' an extensive initiative by the Odisha Police to locate and detain fugitives.

Pradhan was apprehended in Chennai on Monday, where he was working under the alias 'Ganesh,' said authorities. The murder incident dated back to July 6, 2001, when Pradhan, alongside his brothers, allegedly killed Kaibalya Pradhan following a dispute in Ganjam district.

Despite several earlier failed attempts to capture him, Odisha Police successfully tracked him down after receiving credible information regarding his whereabouts. Efforts continue to locate his elder brother, who is still at large, while his other brother has been released after serving his sentence.

