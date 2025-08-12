Supreme Court Stray Dogs Directive Sparks Controversy

The Supreme Court's recent directive to relocate all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR has sparked controversy, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi labeling it as a step back from humane policies. Gandhi argues that the move disregards science-backed methods like sterilization, vaccination, and community care.

The court's decision came in response to rising stray dog bites leading to rabies, especially affecting children. It mandates the relocation to shelters in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, and Ghaziabad, emphasizing the need for prompt action to ensure public safety.

Gandhi emphasizes that cruelty-free measures can effectively manage the stray population while maintaining compassion. The court, however, stressed the seriousness of the rabies threat, warning of strict actions against any hindrance to implementing the directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)