Retired Doctor Arrested for Misconduct at Private Clinic
A retired government doctor, P N Raghavan, aged 75, was arrested after allegations of misconduct at his private clinic in Pala. A 23-year-old woman accused him of inappropriate behavior under the guise of treatment, leading to an arrest by local police following her complaint.
Kottayam | Updated: 12-08-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 13:11 IST
A 75-year-old retired government doctor was arrested Tuesday on charges of misconduct with a female patient at his private clinic, police confirmed.
The doctor, P N Raghavan, faces allegations from a 23-year-old who claimed he behaved inappropriately during a consultation for a health issue at his clinic in Murikkumbuzha, Pala.
Police in Pala acted on the complaint, arresting Raghavan for the alleged offense while investigations continue.
