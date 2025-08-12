Retired Doctor Arrested for Misconduct at Private Clinic

A 75-year-old retired government doctor was arrested Tuesday on charges of misconduct with a female patient at his private clinic, police confirmed.

The doctor, P N Raghavan, faces allegations from a 23-year-old who claimed he behaved inappropriately during a consultation for a health issue at his clinic in Murikkumbuzha, Pala.

Police in Pala acted on the complaint, arresting Raghavan for the alleged offense while investigations continue.

