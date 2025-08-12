Left Menu

Retired Doctor Arrested for Misconduct at Private Clinic

A retired government doctor, P N Raghavan, aged 75, was arrested after allegations of misconduct at his private clinic in Pala. A 23-year-old woman accused him of inappropriate behavior under the guise of treatment, leading to an arrest by local police following her complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 12-08-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 13:11 IST
Retired Doctor Arrested for Misconduct at Private Clinic
doctor
  • Country:
  • India

A 75-year-old retired government doctor was arrested Tuesday on charges of misconduct with a female patient at his private clinic, police confirmed.

The doctor, P N Raghavan, faces allegations from a 23-year-old who claimed he behaved inappropriately during a consultation for a health issue at his clinic in Murikkumbuzha, Pala.

Police in Pala acted on the complaint, arresting Raghavan for the alleged offense while investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025