UN Investigators Expose Systematic Torture by Myanmar Security Forces

The United Nations has uncovered systematic torture perpetrated by Myanmar's security forces, as revealed in a recent report by the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM). Formed in 2018, the IIMM highlighted various forms of torture, including electric shocks and beatings, with children also counted among the victims of these abuses.

According to Nicholas Koumjian, the Head of the Mechanism, eyewitness testimonies support these findings, and some acts of torture even resulted in death. Despite multiple requests for information, Myanmar's military-backed government remains unresponsive as the international body continues its probe into these violations.

The report draws from over 1,300 sources to implicate high-ranking commanders, but names were withheld due to ongoing investigations. Aside from the regime, opposition armed groups were also found guilty of summary executions, escalating tension in a nation already plagued by civil unrest following a 2021 coup.

(With inputs from agencies.)