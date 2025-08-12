Left Menu

UN Investigators Expose Systematic Torture by Myanmar Security Forces

United Nations investigators have discovered evidence of systematic torture by Myanmar security forces, identifying some senior perpetrators. The torture sometimes led to death, affecting even unlawfully detained children. The findings, with input from over 1,300 sources, involve both security forces and opposition groups, highlighting ongoing conflict since Myanmar's 2021 coup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 13:54 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 13:54 IST
UN Investigators Expose Systematic Torture by Myanmar Security Forces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations has uncovered systematic torture perpetrated by Myanmar's security forces, as revealed in a recent report by the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar (IIMM). Formed in 2018, the IIMM highlighted various forms of torture, including electric shocks and beatings, with children also counted among the victims of these abuses.

According to Nicholas Koumjian, the Head of the Mechanism, eyewitness testimonies support these findings, and some acts of torture even resulted in death. Despite multiple requests for information, Myanmar's military-backed government remains unresponsive as the international body continues its probe into these violations.

The report draws from over 1,300 sources to implicate high-ranking commanders, but names were withheld due to ongoing investigations. Aside from the regime, opposition armed groups were also found guilty of summary executions, escalating tension in a nation already plagued by civil unrest following a 2021 coup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025