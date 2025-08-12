Left Menu

Daring Daylight Robbery Hits Chandanagar Jewellery Store

A group of unidentified men opened fire in a Chandanagar jewellery store, injuring a deputy manager, before fleeing with silver jewellery. The robbers fired two shots and attempted to access the safe but ultimately escaped on motorcycles with the stolen goods. The police are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-08-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 14:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A daring daylight robbery unfolded at a Chandanagar jewellery store on Tuesday as unidentified men opened fire, injuring a deputy manager. The robbers made away with silver jewellery on display after threatening staff and firing two shots, according to police reports.

The incident occurred around 10:35 AM when six to seven masked individuals stormed the store, wielding weapons. They attempted to access the safe but were unsuccessful. The deputy manager sustained a leg injury from a bullet fired during the chaos.

In the wake of their failure to break open the safe, the suspects took off with silver jewellery on display, fleeing the scene on motorcycles. The injured deputy manager was quickly transported to a hospital for treatment, while Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty assessed the situation on-site. The investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

