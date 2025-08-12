Daring Daylight Robbery Hits Chandanagar Jewellery Store

A daring daylight robbery unfolded at a Chandanagar jewellery store on Tuesday as unidentified men opened fire, injuring a deputy manager. The robbers made away with silver jewellery on display after threatening staff and firing two shots, according to police reports.

The incident occurred around 10:35 AM when six to seven masked individuals stormed the store, wielding weapons. They attempted to access the safe but were unsuccessful. The deputy manager sustained a leg injury from a bullet fired during the chaos.

In the wake of their failure to break open the safe, the suspects took off with silver jewellery on display, fleeing the scene on motorcycles. The injured deputy manager was quickly transported to a hospital for treatment, while Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty assessed the situation on-site. The investigation is ongoing.

