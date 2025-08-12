Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Supreme Court's Stray Dog Shelter Directive

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of Congress has voiced strong opposition to the Supreme Court's recent directive, which mandates the relocation of all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters.

Labeling the action as potentially causing "horrendously inhumane" treatment, Gandhi stressed the lack of adequate facilities to accommodate the animals.

The directive came amidst concerns about rabies from dog bites, particularly in children, prompting a call for immediate shelter expansion. Gandhi insists on a more humane resolution to balance animal welfare with public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)