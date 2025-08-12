Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Supreme Court's Stray Dog Shelter Directive

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has criticized the Supreme Court's directive to relocate stray dogs to shelters, arguing that it will lead to inhumane treatment due to insufficient facilities. She advocates for a more humane approach to manage the situation, despite safety concerns raised by the court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 15:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of Congress has voiced strong opposition to the Supreme Court's recent directive, which mandates the relocation of all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters.

Labeling the action as potentially causing "horrendously inhumane" treatment, Gandhi stressed the lack of adequate facilities to accommodate the animals.

The directive came amidst concerns about rabies from dog bites, particularly in children, prompting a call for immediate shelter expansion. Gandhi insists on a more humane resolution to balance animal welfare with public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

