Operation Sindoor: Bridging Borders and Community

The Indian Army celebrated the success of Operation Sindoor in an outreach programme at Tuting, Arunachal Pradesh. Organized by the Spear Corps under the initiative 'Seemaon ke Rakshak, Gaon ke Saathi', the two-day event aimed to integrate remote border areas with the national framework.

Activities were designed to strengthen civil-military ties, promoting patriotism among the border community. Participants included students, youth, women, veterans, and local entrepreneurs, with modern weapons displayed to inspire young attendees to consider careers in the military.

The programme also provided insights into economic opportunities in regional industries like crops, spices, and bamboo. It concluded with the recognition of veterans and community leaders for their regional contributions.

