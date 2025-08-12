Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: Bridging Borders and Community

The Indian Army's outreach through Operation Sindoor in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang showcased efforts to integrate remote areas with the national mainstream. The event promoted civil-military cooperation, highlighted local economic opportunities, and encouraged youth participation in the armed forces, concluding with honors for community leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 12-08-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 16:40 IST
Operation Sindoor: Bridging Borders and Community
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army celebrated the success of Operation Sindoor in an outreach programme at Tuting, Arunachal Pradesh. Organized by the Spear Corps under the initiative 'Seemaon ke Rakshak, Gaon ke Saathi', the two-day event aimed to integrate remote border areas with the national framework.

Activities were designed to strengthen civil-military ties, promoting patriotism among the border community. Participants included students, youth, women, veterans, and local entrepreneurs, with modern weapons displayed to inspire young attendees to consider careers in the military.

The programme also provided insights into economic opportunities in regional industries like crops, spices, and bamboo. It concluded with the recognition of veterans and community leaders for their regional contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025