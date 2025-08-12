Tragedy in Pune: Van Accident Claims Ten Lives

A devastating accident occurred in Pune district, where a van carrying over 40 passengers fell into a ditch after failing to climb a steep incline. The tragic incident resulted in the deaths of ten women devotees and left 30 others injured. Victims were on their way to a temple to mark an auspicious day in the Shravan month, according to local police.

Hrushikesh Karande, the van driver, has been arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, along with other charges related to endangering life and illegal transportation. The van's inability to climb a hill due to overloading is suspected to have caused the accident.

The passengers, most of them women and children from Papalwadi village, were heading to Shree Kshetra Mahadev Kundeshwar Temple in Khed tehsil when the mishap occurred near Pait village. Authorities said the van fell from a 25 to 30 feet drop after veering off the road around 1 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)