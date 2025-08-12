Left Menu

Gangster's Capture: Punjab Police's Dramatic Encounter

Punjab Police apprehended gangster Balwinder Singh after a shootout in Kapurthala. Singh, involved in over six criminal cases, including murder, was caught after an attempted escape. During the chase, Singh fired at the police, prompting them to return fire, wounding him and leading to his arrest.

Updated: 12-08-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:25 IST
In a dramatic encounter, Punjab Police successfully apprehended a notorious gangster, Balwinder Singh, following a brief but intense exchange of gunfire in Kapurthala on Tuesday.

The arrest came after the police acted on a tip-off, setting up a strategic checkpoint at Sultanpur Lodhi. Singh, linked to more than six criminal cases, including murder, was signaled to stop but responded by firing at the officers and attempting a getaway, according to SSP Gaurav Toora.

The police returned fire, and a bullet hit Singh in the leg, subsequently leading to his hospitalization. Authorities confiscated an illegal pistol from Singh at the scene. He was notably wanted for the alleged killing of a youth in February and firing at law enforcement in Kartarpur in May.

