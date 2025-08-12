Gangster's Capture: Punjab Police's Dramatic Encounter

In a dramatic encounter, Punjab Police successfully apprehended a notorious gangster, Balwinder Singh, following a brief but intense exchange of gunfire in Kapurthala on Tuesday.

The arrest came after the police acted on a tip-off, setting up a strategic checkpoint at Sultanpur Lodhi. Singh, linked to more than six criminal cases, including murder, was signaled to stop but responded by firing at the officers and attempting a getaway, according to SSP Gaurav Toora.

The police returned fire, and a bullet hit Singh in the leg, subsequently leading to his hospitalization. Authorities confiscated an illegal pistol from Singh at the scene. He was notably wanted for the alleged killing of a youth in February and firing at law enforcement in Kartarpur in May.

(With inputs from agencies.)