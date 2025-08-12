Shock Waves Ripple Through Village After Gruesome Murder

A gruesome murder has left the tiny village of Garoh in shock, after the decapitated body of Vineet Kumar, a 45-year-old man, was discovered in his home. Law enforcement officials reported the incident Tuesday, highlighting the town's rising concerns.

The horrific scene was uncovered by Kumar's elder son upon returning home Monday evening. Meanwhile, Kumar's younger son is notably missing, raising suspicions and fears within the local community.

Authorities suspect the murder took place around midday with a sharp-edged weapon, yet the weapon remains elusive. Police have escalated security measures in Garoh as efforts intensify to locate the assailant. Locals are urged to aid the investigation by providing any helpful information.

