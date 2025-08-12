Left Menu

Shock Waves Ripple Through Village After Gruesome Murder

The decapitated body of Vineet Kumar was discovered in his Garoh village home. His elder son found the body, while his younger son remains missing. Police suspect the murder occurred around noon using a sharp weapon. The community is on edge as police investigate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:25 IST
Shock Waves Ripple Through Village After Gruesome Murder
Vineet Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

A gruesome murder has left the tiny village of Garoh in shock, after the decapitated body of Vineet Kumar, a 45-year-old man, was discovered in his home. Law enforcement officials reported the incident Tuesday, highlighting the town's rising concerns.

The horrific scene was uncovered by Kumar's elder son upon returning home Monday evening. Meanwhile, Kumar's younger son is notably missing, raising suspicions and fears within the local community.

Authorities suspect the murder took place around midday with a sharp-edged weapon, yet the weapon remains elusive. Police have escalated security measures in Garoh as efforts intensify to locate the assailant. Locals are urged to aid the investigation by providing any helpful information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025