Enhanced Security Measures for India-Bangladesh Border on Independence Day

Security measures have been intensified along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya as Independence Day approaches, according to a BSF official. The operation, labeled 'Operation Alert', is a joint effort with the Meghalaya Police and other law enforcement agencies.

BSF Inspector General OP Upadhyay emphasized that additional troops have been deployed in forward areas. The operation features tasks such as area domination, 24/7 patrolling, and surprise checks, focusing on thwarting cattle smuggling, contraband movement, and illegal crossings.

The operation, operational until August 16, follows an incident where armed Bangladeshi men allegedly committed a robbery near the border, leading to arrests, including a Bangladeshi Police constable.

