Left Menu

Enhanced Security Measures for India-Bangladesh Border on Independence Day

Security along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya has been strengthened ahead of Independence Day under 'Operation Alert'. In collaboration with local law enforcement, the operation aims to prevent illegal activities and enhance security through increased troop deployment and extensive patrolling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 12-08-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 17:56 IST
Enhanced Security Measures for India-Bangladesh Border on Independence Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Security measures have been intensified along the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya as Independence Day approaches, according to a BSF official. The operation, labeled 'Operation Alert', is a joint effort with the Meghalaya Police and other law enforcement agencies.

BSF Inspector General OP Upadhyay emphasized that additional troops have been deployed in forward areas. The operation features tasks such as area domination, 24/7 patrolling, and surprise checks, focusing on thwarting cattle smuggling, contraband movement, and illegal crossings.

The operation, operational until August 16, follows an incident where armed Bangladeshi men allegedly committed a robbery near the border, leading to arrests, including a Bangladeshi Police constable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025