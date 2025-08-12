Protests, Bills, and Voices: A Tumultuous Day in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha experienced a chaotic session as opposition protests regarding the Special Intensive Revision of Bihar's electoral rolls led to multiple adjournments on Tuesday. The upheaval, marked by torn papers thrown at the Chair, highlighted deep divisions within the House.

Despite the tumult, significant legislative progress was made. The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2025 was passed swiftly through a voice vote. Additionally, the Indian Ports Bill 2025, aimed at empowering State Maritime Boards, also cleared the House, signaling key steps towards enhanced port management and development.

In a further legislative move, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced a bill to amend the insolvency and bankruptcy code, recommending its detailed evaluation by a select committee. Meanwhile, the committee investigating concurrent elections received an extension, as the House moved towards recess.

(With inputs from agencies.)