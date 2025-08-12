Left Menu

Protests, Bills, and Voices: A Tumultuous Day in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha faced repeated adjournments amid opposition protests against Bihar's electoral roll revisions. Despite turmoil, the Mines and Minerals Amendment Bill 2025 and the Indian Ports Bill 2025 were passed. A bill amending the insolvency code was introduced, and a motion granting more time to the parliamentary committee reviewing election reforms was approved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:05 IST
Protests, Bills, and Voices: A Tumultuous Day in Lok Sabha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha experienced a chaotic session as opposition protests regarding the Special Intensive Revision of Bihar's electoral rolls led to multiple adjournments on Tuesday. The upheaval, marked by torn papers thrown at the Chair, highlighted deep divisions within the House.

Despite the tumult, significant legislative progress was made. The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill 2025 was passed swiftly through a voice vote. Additionally, the Indian Ports Bill 2025, aimed at empowering State Maritime Boards, also cleared the House, signaling key steps towards enhanced port management and development.

In a further legislative move, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced a bill to amend the insolvency and bankruptcy code, recommending its detailed evaluation by a select committee. Meanwhile, the committee investigating concurrent elections received an extension, as the House moved towards recess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025