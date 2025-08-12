Supreme Court Decision Averts Vehicle Ban in Delhi
The Supreme Court has ordered a halt on punitive measures against owners of older vehicles in Delhi, bringing relief to residents. The court allowed continued use of diesel vehicles up to 10 years old and petrol vehicles up to 15 years old, rejecting a blanket ban based solely on vehicle age.
The Supreme Court's ruling to halt coercive actions against owners of aging vehicles has provided substantial relief to Delhi's residents, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated Tuesday.
Sirsa praised the decision, noting its significance for the community. He highlighted that the Supreme Court permitted diesel vehicles up to a decade old and petrol vehicles up to fifteen years old to continue operating until further notice, opposed to implementing an all-encompassing ban based purely on age.
This verdict followed the Delhi government's plea to consider a vehicle's actual usage over its manufacturing date in applying the end-of-life vehicle policy, explained Sirsa.
