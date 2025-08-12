Supreme Court Decision Averts Vehicle Ban in Delhi

The Supreme Court's ruling to halt coercive actions against owners of aging vehicles has provided substantial relief to Delhi's residents, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa stated Tuesday.

Sirsa praised the decision, noting its significance for the community. He highlighted that the Supreme Court permitted diesel vehicles up to a decade old and petrol vehicles up to fifteen years old to continue operating until further notice, opposed to implementing an all-encompassing ban based purely on age.

This verdict followed the Delhi government's plea to consider a vehicle's actual usage over its manufacturing date in applying the end-of-life vehicle policy, explained Sirsa.

(With inputs from agencies.)