SA Condemns Germiston Home Affairs Office Arson Amid Eviction Protests

The South African government has issued a strong condemnation following the torching of a Home Affairs office in Germiston on Tuesday morning, in what officials have described as a destructive and unlawful escalation of protests linked to an ongoing eviction dispute.

Reports from the Germiston Central Business District (CBD) indicate that tensions flared during clashes over the Pharoe Park flats, where residents allegedly sought to occupy units without paying rent. Protesters reportedly set fire to the Home Affairs building in the midst of the confrontation, severely damaging the facility and disrupting its essential public services.

Government Response: Vandalism Hurts All South Africans

Terry Vandayar, Acting Director-General of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), condemned the incident in the strongest terms, warning that acts of vandalism inflict long-term harm on communities.

“Such acts of vandalism undermine the very rights and freedoms that South Africans have fought hard to secure and place an unnecessary burden on taxpayers who will ultimately bear the cost of repairs. While the Constitution guarantees the right to protest, it must be exercised in a peaceful and lawful manner that respects the rights of others and safeguards public property. Violence and destruction are not acceptable means of expressing grievances, and will not be tolerated,” Vandayar said.

The GCIS stressed that damage to state facilities directly impacts citizens who depend on them for essential services, and such destruction can delay service delivery for weeks or months.

Emergency Response and Damage Assessment

William Ntladi, spokesperson for the City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Service, said emergency calls were received shortly after 8:00 a.m. Fire crews from multiple stations rushed to the scene to contain the blaze.

“The top section is the one that is well alight. The bottom one—we’re still battling to break in and see what’s happening. Resources are here, multiple fire stations, with multiple vehicles, and a number of firefighters are on site,” he reported.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but officials confirmed that the two-storey building sustained significant structural damage.

Legal Action Underway

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber announced via X (formerly Twitter) that the department is gathering evidence to support criminal charges against those responsible for what he called an attack on social infrastructure.

“Home Affairs is collating evidence and will open criminal charges against the anarchists who set a block of flats on fire in Germiston, which then spread to the neighbouring Home Affairs office. It is nothing less than an attack on our social infrastructure and cannot stand,” the Minister stated.

Broader Implications for Public Services

The destruction of the Germiston Home Affairs office is expected to disrupt identity document processing, passport applications, and other critical civil services in the area. Residents may have to travel to neighbouring towns for services until repairs are completed, adding further inconvenience to communities already affected by the protests.

Officials have reiterated that peaceful, lawful protest remains a constitutional right, but warned that the state will pursue legal measures against those who damage public property. The incident also raises broader concerns over protecting government infrastructure during public demonstrations.