Supreme Court's Stray Dog Ruling Triggers Mixed Reactions Across Centres

In the wake of a Supreme Court directive concerning stray dog relocation, animal birth control centres have seen mixed reactions. A spike in rescue requests has been noted in certain centres, paired with a rise in abandoned pets.

Ayesha Christine Benn, from Neighbourhood Woof, confirmed that centres have been instructed not to release sterilised dogs back to their territories, causing logistical issues.

While some groups like Animal Rahat Basera report a substantial increase in related calls, others, such as PAWS India, observe no immediate change. The court declared the stray dog situation 'extremely grim,' urging for swift action from authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)