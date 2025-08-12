Left Menu

Supreme Court's Stray Dog Ruling Triggers Mixed Reactions Across Centres

The Supreme Court's recent order on stray dog relocation has sparked varied responses. While some animal birth control centres witness increased calls for rescues, others see pet abandonment rising. Despite directives to shelter dogs, some centres report no immediate change. Authorities vow to monitor and address potential issues swiftly.

Updated: 12-08-2025 18:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a Supreme Court directive concerning stray dog relocation, animal birth control centres have seen mixed reactions. A spike in rescue requests has been noted in certain centres, paired with a rise in abandoned pets.

Ayesha Christine Benn, from Neighbourhood Woof, confirmed that centres have been instructed not to release sterilised dogs back to their territories, causing logistical issues.

While some groups like Animal Rahat Basera report a substantial increase in related calls, others, such as PAWS India, observe no immediate change. The court declared the stray dog situation 'extremely grim,' urging for swift action from authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

