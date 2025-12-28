Relocation Surge Amidst Conflict: Israeli Tech Workforce Mulls Foreign Shores

Israeli tech workers employed by multinational companies are increasingly seeking to relocate abroad due to the ongoing conflict with Hamas, according to a report by the Israel Advanced Technology Industries Association (IATI) released on Sunday.

The report found that 53% of companies have seen a rise in relocation requests from Israeli employees, signaling potential harm to Israel's innovation and tech leadership. The tech sector is vital to Israel's economy, contributing significantly to GDP, jobs, and exports.

IATI also noted that some multinationals are evaluating shifts in investments and operations overseas, partly due to supply chain disruptions. While a portion of companies reported harm from the conflict, many continued to thrive, underscoring the sector's resilience and the need for stability to maintain the ecosystem's strength.

