Supreme Court Questions Eligibility Criteria for District Judge Appointments

The Supreme Court has moved a pivotal question regarding judicial officers' eligibility for district judge appointments to a five-judge Constitution bench. The focus lies on interpreting Article 233(2) of the Constitution, specifically whether eligibility should be considered at the application or appointment stage, or both.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday advanced a crucial question to a five-judge Constitution bench concerning the eligibility of judicial officers for district judge appointments. This arises from a need to interpret Article 233(2) regarding whether eligibility should be determined at the application or appointment date, or both.

Leading the decision, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai along with Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria emphasized the substantial legal questions involved. The interpretation focuses on Article 233, which specifies conditions for district judge appointments.

The issue follows an appeal against a Kerala High Court decision, which overturned a district judge's appointment because he was serving in judicial roles rather than practicing law at the time of his appointment, despite having seven years of prior legal experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

