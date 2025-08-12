Supreme Court Questions Eligibility Criteria for District Judge Appointments

The Supreme Court on Tuesday advanced a crucial question to a five-judge Constitution bench concerning the eligibility of judicial officers for district judge appointments. This arises from a need to interpret Article 233(2) regarding whether eligibility should be determined at the application or appointment date, or both.

Leading the decision, Chief Justice of India B R Gavai along with Justices K Vinod Chandran and N V Anjaria emphasized the substantial legal questions involved. The interpretation focuses on Article 233, which specifies conditions for district judge appointments.

The issue follows an appeal against a Kerala High Court decision, which overturned a district judge's appointment because he was serving in judicial roles rather than practicing law at the time of his appointment, despite having seven years of prior legal experience.

