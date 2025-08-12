Left Menu

Delhi High Court Demands Prosecution Sanction in Excise Policy Case

The Delhi High Court has ordered the Enforcement Directorate to provide the necessary prosecution sanction in the alleged excise policy scam involving AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. The court's directive comes after the leaders challenged the trial court's decision, claiming the absence of this crucial sanction.

The Delhi High Court on Monday instructed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to present the mandatory prosecution sanction required to pursue legal action against AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia concerning the alleged excise policy scam.

This directive follows an application by the politicians disputing the trial court's recognition of the ED's chargesheet, arguing that it was taken without the essential sanction for prosecution. Senior advocate Rebecca John, representing Kejriwal, noted that he was not identified as an accused in any initial chargesheets, emphasizing the lack of prosecution sanction.

Opposing the petition, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju stated that the necessary sanction had been secured and submitted to the trial court. The judge acknowledged the ED's position and instructed it to officially document this by November 12. The case centers on alleged irregularities in altering Delhi's excise policy, supposedly favoring certain license holders, leading to its repeal in September 2022.

(With inputs from agencies.)

