Delhi Police Conduct 'Dummy Bomb' Drill for Independence Day Security Readiness
Delhi Police executed a 'dummy bomb' detection exercise at National Market in Paschim Vihar West to enhance security measures ahead of Independence Day. The drill aimed at testing the preparedness and response of local police to bomb threats, temporarily restricting access to the high-footfall area.
In a bid to bolster security ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Police conducted a 'dummy bomb' detection and disposal drill at the National Market in Paschim Vihar West.
The exercise received initial reports of a suspicious object and swiftly involved cordoning off the area for a systematic search.
Officials confirmed the object was a dummy device used to evaluate police readiness and response times. The drill simulated real-world conditions at the busy market, testing coordination among security teams.
