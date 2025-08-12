Delhi Police Conduct 'Dummy Bomb' Drill for Independence Day Security Readiness

In a bid to bolster security ahead of Independence Day, the Delhi Police conducted a 'dummy bomb' detection and disposal drill at the National Market in Paschim Vihar West.

The exercise received initial reports of a suspicious object and swiftly involved cordoning off the area for a systematic search.

Officials confirmed the object was a dummy device used to evaluate police readiness and response times. The drill simulated real-world conditions at the busy market, testing coordination among security teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)