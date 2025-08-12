Left Menu

Maharashtra Approves Major Recruitment and Infrastructure Development

The Maharashtra cabinet has approved recruiting 15,000 police personnel and relaxed age criteria for previous candidates. This move covers vacant posts for 2024 and 2025, adhering to Supreme Court directions. Viability Gap Funding for Solapur-Pune-Mumbai air services and relaxed loan guarantor norms were also approved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 20:13 IST
Maharashtra Approves Major Recruitment and Infrastructure Development
The Maharashtra cabinet has taken a significant step by approving the recruitment of 15,000 police personnel, according to the Chief Minister's Office. With vacant posts becoming a pressing issue, the recruitment process will fill vacancies for the years 2024 and 2025.

In addition to recruitment, the cabinet has decided to relax the age criterion for candidates who were unable to apply in 2022 and 2023. This decision comes in response to directives from the Supreme Court and concerns raised by elected representatives.

Beyond law enforcement, the cabinet has sanctioned a Viability Gap Funding for air services on the Solapur-Pune-Mumbai route, which will help reduce travel costs. The Solapur airport, under the Udaan scheme, is set to transform regional connectivity, further bolstered by a financial provision of Rs 17.97 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

