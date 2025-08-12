India–Singapore Green & Digital Maritime Corridor in Focus at Leaders’ Dialogue

The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and the Indian Ports Association (IPA), under the aegis of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), hosted the “Leaders’ Dialogue on Green & Digital Maritime Corridors” in Mumbai today, setting the tone for the upcoming India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025 scheduled for 27–31 October 2025. The event brought together over 300 delegates including senior government officials, global dignitaries, industry leaders, and maritime stakeholders from across India and abroad.

Maritime Partnerships Driving the Future

In a video message, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, praised the deepening bilateral ties between India and Singapore, noting that the India–Singapore Green & Digital Shipping Corridor will drive the adoption of low-emission technologies, boost digital integration in maritime operations, and reshape global trade routes into sustainable and technologically advanced pathways.

“These corridors are not just trade routes but economic, green, and digital pathways that will redefine global trade dynamics,” said the Minister.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared the state’s maritime growth vision with targets for 2029, 2035, and 2047, highlighting the transformative potential of Vadhavan Port, projected to rank among the top ten ports globally from day one of its operations.

Strengthening the India–Singapore Maritime Alliance

Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong celebrated the 60-year partnership between the two nations, pointing to collaboration in green shipping, renewable energy, and maritime innovation as accelerators for a sustainable future. Acting Minister for Transport, Jeffrey Siow, described India and Singapore as “natural allies” in the maritime sector and confirmed that the MoU on the Green & Digital Shipping Corridor will be formalised in September 2025 to establish a robust platform for joint technology and sustainability initiatives.

Strategic Corridors for Global Integration

T.K. Ramachandran, Secretary, MoPSW, outlined the broader role of international maritime corridors in fostering trade, governance, and regional integration. He spotlighted key initiatives such as the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), and the Eastern Maritime Corridor (EMC) as “engines of growth” for global maritime integration.

The India–Singapore Green & Digital Shipping Corridor, first outlined in a Letter of Intent signed in March 2025, aligns with both nations’ goals in clean energy adoption, smart logistics, and digital innovation.

Showcasing India’s Maritime Vision at IMW 2025

R. Lakshmanan, Joint Secretary (Ports), MoPSW, described India Maritime Week as the ministry’s flagship platform to present India’s maritime capabilities, innovation potential, and policy vision.

“Uniting Oceans, One Maritime Vision is more than a tagline — it is our commitment to bringing the world’s maritime stakeholders together in the current geopolitical environment,” he said.

Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Chairman, JNPA and CMD, VPPL, in his welcome address, emphasised JNPA’s central role in advancing greener, smarter, and more connected maritime corridors.

Dialogue on Reform, Innovation, and Sustainability

The day-long event featured thematic sessions on:

Maritime reforms and regulatory frameworks

Infrastructure achievements in Indian ports

Global cooperation in resilient maritime corridors

Panel discussions explored strategies for creating resilient, sustainable maritime economic corridors, addressing both environmental imperatives and digital transformation.

Towards Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047

The Leaders’ Dialogue concluded with a shared commitment to advancing the India–Singapore Green & Digital Shipping Corridor as a flagship example of sustainable trade facilitation. Supported by ASSOCHAM as the Industry Partner and Grant Thornton Bharat LLP as the Knowledge Partner, the event set the stage for IMW 2025 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, Mumbai.

For more information, visit www.imw.org.in.