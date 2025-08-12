Controversy Erupts Over Supreme Court's Stray Dogs Directive

In a polarized debate, several political figures, led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, have voiced strong objections to a Supreme Court directive mandating the removal of stray dogs from Delhi's streets.

Gandhi branded the order a regression from humane policies, advocating for shelters and vaccination instead of blanket removals. Critics, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Varun Gandhi, argue the move is impractical and contravenes existing animal welfare rules.

The directive, which arose from concerns about rabies, has sparked an outcry on social media, highlighting the imperative for a balanced approach that protects both public safety and animal welfare.

