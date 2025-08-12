Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Supreme Court's Stray Dogs Directive

Political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, criticize the Supreme Court's order to remove stray dogs from Delhi, calling it inhumane. Critics argue the directive contradicts Animal Birth Control Rules and lacks infrastructure for shelters, risking cruelty. The debate highlights the need for humane solutions and emphasizes compassion towards stray dogs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 21:29 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Supreme Court's Stray Dogs Directive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a polarized debate, several political figures, led by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, have voiced strong objections to a Supreme Court directive mandating the removal of stray dogs from Delhi's streets.

Gandhi branded the order a regression from humane policies, advocating for shelters and vaccination instead of blanket removals. Critics, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Varun Gandhi, argue the move is impractical and contravenes existing animal welfare rules.

The directive, which arose from concerns about rabies, has sparked an outcry on social media, highlighting the imperative for a balanced approach that protects both public safety and animal welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025