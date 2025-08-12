Unprecedented Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza Sparks Global Plea for Aid
The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is worsening, with international allies urging Israel to allow unrestricted aid. The foreign ministers of 24 countries call for immediate action to prevent famine, while Western nations push for increased aid deliveries. Some EU members, however, have abstained from signing the call.
The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached dire levels, prompting countries including Britain, Canada, and Australia to call for immediate aid access. They urge Israel to facilitate unrestricted humanitarian deliveries to the enclave, facing severe shortages.
'Famine is unfolding,' reads a joint statement from the foreign ministers of 24 nations, emphasizing the need to prevent starvation. They encourage Israel to unblock vital aid routes for international NGOs to operate effectively.
Western governments maintain that current aid is insufficient and have begun airdrops to mitigate the crisis. EU members, led by foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, have reinforced the call, though some nations like Germany and Hungary have withheld endorsement.
