Claudia Sheinbaum Nominates Deputy Finance Minister
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has put forward Maria del Carmen Bonilla for the role of deputy finance minister. The nomination will be considered by a congressional committee on Wednesday. Bonilla, who currently heads the public credit and international affairs unit at the finance ministry, is poised for the new position.
The committee is set to deliberate on Bonilla's nomination at a hearing scheduled for Wednesday. Bonilla presently oversees the public credit and international affairs unit within the finance ministry.
This nomination could signify pivotal changes in Mexico's fiscal strategy, as Bonilla brings her extensive experience from managing public credit and international affairs to the forefront of the country's financial leadership.
