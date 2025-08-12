Claudia Sheinbaum Nominates Deputy Finance Minister

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has nominated Maria del Carmen Bonilla to be the country's next deputy finance minister, according to a congressional committee agenda seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

The committee is set to deliberate on Bonilla's nomination at a hearing scheduled for Wednesday. Bonilla presently oversees the public credit and international affairs unit within the finance ministry.

This nomination could signify pivotal changes in Mexico's fiscal strategy, as Bonilla brings her extensive experience from managing public credit and international affairs to the forefront of the country's financial leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)