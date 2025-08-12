Left Menu

Claudia Sheinbaum Nominates Deputy Finance Minister

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has put forward Maria del Carmen Bonilla for the role of deputy finance minister. The nomination will be considered by a congressional committee on Wednesday. Bonilla, who currently heads the public credit and international affairs unit at the finance ministry, is poised for the new position.

This nomination could signify pivotal changes in Mexico's fiscal strategy, as Bonilla brings her extensive experience from managing public credit and international affairs to the forefront of the country's financial leadership.

