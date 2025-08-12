Left Menu

Tragic Shooting Incident Rocks Gurdaspur

An 18-year-old named Gurjeet Singh was killed and four others injured in a shooting incident in Gurdaspur district. The attack, related to a student clash, occurred near Singhowal village. Police are searching for the suspects believed to have fired 8-10 shots from a car.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:13 IST
Gurjeet Singh
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old individual has died, and four others have sustained injuries in a shocking shooting incident in Gurdaspur on Tuesday, according to local police.

The victims, who were having burgers near Singhowal village, were shot at by individuals in a car with their faces concealed.

The incident follows a disagreement between two student groups of a private college. Police reports indicate that between eight to ten shots were fired using a country-made pistol. The deceased has been identified as Gurjeet Singh of Talwandi village. The injured—Sahil, Gurpal Singh, Gurvinder Singh, and Harnoor Singh—are currently being treated at a hospital. Police investigations are ongoing as they pursue the shooters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

