Tragic Shooting Incident Rocks Gurdaspur

An 18-year-old individual has died, and four others have sustained injuries in a shocking shooting incident in Gurdaspur on Tuesday, according to local police.

The victims, who were having burgers near Singhowal village, were shot at by individuals in a car with their faces concealed.

The incident follows a disagreement between two student groups of a private college. Police reports indicate that between eight to ten shots were fired using a country-made pistol. The deceased has been identified as Gurjeet Singh of Talwandi village. The injured—Sahil, Gurpal Singh, Gurvinder Singh, and Harnoor Singh—are currently being treated at a hospital. Police investigations are ongoing as they pursue the shooters.

(With inputs from agencies.)