Revving Up: India's Path to Global Automotive Dominance

India must implement strategic measures such as reducing tariffs and focusing production on high-demand segments to enhance its global competitiveness, particularly in the automotive sector, according to Niti Aayog's latest report.

The 'Trade Watch Quarterly' for April–June 2025 advocates strengthening quality standards, certification systems, and global supply chain linkages as critical steps forward. The report emphasizes emerging trade profile shifts, noting a rise in technology-intensive exports and sustained services growth.

The automotive sector's potential was highlighted, suggesting policy steps like technology adoption and market diversification to tap into the USD 2.2-trillion global market. NITI Aayog member Arvind Virmani stressed the importance of export competitiveness for long-term growth, with services playing a crucial role in trade expansion.