Left Menu

Tensions Rise Following Shrine Vandalism in Uttar Pradesh Village

In Uttar Pradesh's Padohiya village, a Hindu shrine and surrounding areas were vandalized, leading to police arresting 14 people. The incident has sparked tensions, with calls for alternative procession routes. Authorities are working to resolve conflicts, but local leaders criticize police inaction and plan higher-level discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 12-08-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 22:19 IST
Tensions Rise Following Shrine Vandalism in Uttar Pradesh Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Padohiya village, police detained 14 individuals following the alleged vandalism of a Hindu shrine and neighboring areas. The act has sparked unrest, with an alternative route for a local procession being demanded.

The village deity Gavat Mata's platform was reportedly damaged, four neem trees were felled, and a Hanuman flag was inverted, intensifying tensions. The platform has since been repaired with community help, say officials.

Local authorities are negotiating with conflicting parties to restore peace, while criticism mounts against perceived police leniency. Local BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh pledges to discuss the issue with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025