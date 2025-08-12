Tensions Rise Following Shrine Vandalism in Uttar Pradesh Village

In a striking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Padohiya village, police detained 14 individuals following the alleged vandalism of a Hindu shrine and neighboring areas. The act has sparked unrest, with an alternative route for a local procession being demanded.

The village deity Gavat Mata's platform was reportedly damaged, four neem trees were felled, and a Hanuman flag was inverted, intensifying tensions. The platform has since been repaired with community help, say officials.

Local authorities are negotiating with conflicting parties to restore peace, while criticism mounts against perceived police leniency. Local BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh pledges to discuss the issue with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

(With inputs from agencies.)