Nuh Police Crack Down on Cybercrime Gang

Nuh Police have successfully apprehended 11 individuals accused of committing cybercrimes, officials reported on Tuesday. The operation led to the recovery of 11 mobile phones and 25 SIM cards from the accused.

According to police statements, these arrests were made on Monday. The suspects allegedly used fake identities, social media accounts, and SIM cards to carry out online fraud. Some victims were targeted under the pretense of buying old coins, while others fell for cons involving purported errors in transaction amounts.

The crackdown is part of an ongoing campaign led by the Cyber Crime police station in Nuh and the CIA in Punhana. One notable aspect revealed during interrogations was the participation of the accused in fraudulent activities across Mumbai, Jammu and Kashmir, Goa, and Maharashtra.

