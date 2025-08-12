Texas AG Sues Eli Lilly Over Alleged Bribery Scheme

In a bold legal move, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched a lawsuit against U.S. pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly. The lawsuit claims the company engaged in illicit activities, allegedly bribing providers to recommend its lucrative drugs, notably those designed for weight loss and diabetes management.

The drugs implicated include the GLP-1 medications Mounjaro and Zepbound. "Big Pharma compromised medical decision-making by engaging in an illegal kickback scheme," commented Paxton, as he continues his crusade against pharmaceutical fraud and misconduct.

This lawsuit follows earlier legal actions taken by Paxton, including last year's suit against insulin manufacturers, accusing them of artificially inflating prices in conspiracy with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).

(With inputs from agencies.)