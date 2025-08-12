Left Menu

Texas AG Sues Eli Lilly Over Alleged Bribery Scheme

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against Eli Lilly, accusing the company of bribing medical providers to prescribe its drugs, including those for weight loss and diabetes. The lawsuit continues Paxton's efforts to hold drug manufacturers accountable for fraud, following previous actions against insulin manufacturers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 23:07 IST
Texas AG Sues Eli Lilly Over Alleged Bribery Scheme
Ken Paxton

In a bold legal move, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched a lawsuit against U.S. pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly. The lawsuit claims the company engaged in illicit activities, allegedly bribing providers to recommend its lucrative drugs, notably those designed for weight loss and diabetes management.

The drugs implicated include the GLP-1 medications Mounjaro and Zepbound. "Big Pharma compromised medical decision-making by engaging in an illegal kickback scheme," commented Paxton, as he continues his crusade against pharmaceutical fraud and misconduct.

This lawsuit follows earlier legal actions taken by Paxton, including last year's suit against insulin manufacturers, accusing them of artificially inflating prices in conspiracy with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

Strengthening Ties: India and Singapore's Strategic Collaborations

 India
2
Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

Trade Truce Triumph: Delaying Economic Showdown

 United States
3
China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

China Extends 90-Day Tariff Truce with U.S.

 China
4
US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delaying showdown between world's two biggest economies, reports AP.

US President Trump extends trade truce with China for another 90 days, delay...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital interventions offer new hope in ending gender bias in STEM education

AI-powered digital twins pave the way for precision healthcare

Corporate digitalization enhances productivity, yet innovation quality lags behind

Emerging technologies boost profitability and resilience in global agri-SMEs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025