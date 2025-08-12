Texas AG Sues Eli Lilly Over Alleged Bribery Scheme
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against Eli Lilly, accusing the company of bribing medical providers to prescribe its drugs, including those for weight loss and diabetes. The lawsuit continues Paxton's efforts to hold drug manufacturers accountable for fraud, following previous actions against insulin manufacturers.
In a bold legal move, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched a lawsuit against U.S. pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly. The lawsuit claims the company engaged in illicit activities, allegedly bribing providers to recommend its lucrative drugs, notably those designed for weight loss and diabetes management.
The drugs implicated include the GLP-1 medications Mounjaro and Zepbound. "Big Pharma compromised medical decision-making by engaging in an illegal kickback scheme," commented Paxton, as he continues his crusade against pharmaceutical fraud and misconduct.
This lawsuit follows earlier legal actions taken by Paxton, including last year's suit against insulin manufacturers, accusing them of artificially inflating prices in conspiracy with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs).
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ken Paxton
- Eli Lilly
- Texas
- bribery
- pharmaceuticals
- Mounjaro
- Zepbound
- diabetes
- healthcare
- fraud
ALSO READ
Massive Seizure of Unlicensed Pharmaceuticals in Delhi
Mounjaro Triumphs Over Trulicity: A New Era in Diabetes Care
US Tariffs on Indian Pharmaceuticals Threaten American Healthcare
Mounjaro Overshadows Trulicity in Life-Saving Diabetes Battle
Fredun Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Q1 FY26 Performance Amid Strategic Growth