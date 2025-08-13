Jammu and Kashmir Revokes Night Curfew Near Samba Border

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has unexpectedly retracted an earlier directive imposing night curfew in the regions up to two kilometers from the International Border in Samba district, raising eyebrows and speculation about the reasons behind this sudden change in stance.

The Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) released a statement announcing the withdrawal, advising media outlets against running the now obsolete press note which had indicated a security bolstering measure to support Border Security Force (BSF) operations.

The initial order had surfaced following consultations with key security stakeholders and was set to restrict civilian movement between 10 PM and 5 AM, aimed at enhancing border monitoring after previous encounters in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)