Rising Tariff Revenues Could Bolster Trump Administration's Legal Stand

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has indicated that increasing tariff revenues might influence the Supreme Court's decision against ruling unfavorably for the Trump administration. This perspective is in light of a current case in the U.S. Court of Appeals challenging tariffs against several countries.

  • United States

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has highlighted the potential impact of soaring tariff revenues on the Supreme Court's upcoming decisions regarding tariff challenges. Bessent suggested that substantial revenues could make it difficult for the nation's highest court to rule against the Trump administration.

His remarks were made during an interview on Fox Business Network's "Kudlow" show. The case at hand is currently before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington, D.C., which questions the legality of tariffs labeled as "reciprocal" by Trump, as well as additional tariffs imposed on China, Canada, and Mexico in February.

This development adds a new layer to the ongoing legal discourse surrounding the Trump administration's trade policies and their implications for international relations and commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

